‘Zero tolerance’: UT police continue crackdown against cracker ban violators

CHANDIGARH POLICE continued its crackdown against people using firecrackers with the top brass of the force stating that they had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards violators this time around.

The use of firecrackers had been prohibited in the Tricity, with UT Adviser, Dharam Pal, on Monday reiterating the same during a review meeting with administrative officials to avoid any Dussehra-like confusion this time around.

On the eve of Dusshera, the confusion about firecracker use had erupted after Chandigarh BJP president, Arun Sood, reportedly assured the traders that he will talk to senior administrative officers about the use of crackers on Dusshera on October 15. At least nine FIRs were later registered against various people, including members of the organizing committees of Dussehra festivals in Chandigarh. Adviser Dharam Pal said, “The police department has already been instructed to take strict action against all the violators.”

However, despite nine FIRs having been registered against members of Dussehra organizing committees, police have failed to arrest the violators in most of the cases till now. Sources maintained that the violators had been named in most of the FIRs but the concerned police personnel have so far failed to gather sufficient evidence against them. .

“A zero tolerance policy is being adopted against people who use fire crackers. Instructions regarding the same are already in place. Field police staff, and PCR personnel have been instructed to deal with such violations strictly,” said DIG (UT) Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

A senior UT Environment department officer, meanwhile, on Wednesday said, “Today’s air quality index (AQI) fluctuated between satisfactory (95) to moderate (187) in Chandigarh. An AQI level of 95, which is satisfactory, was recorded in Sector 22. The moderate, AQI level of 187, was recorded in Sector 25. We hope that pollution level remain same in the next 24 to 48 hours in Chandigarh.”

The city has two Continous Ambit Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) installed in Sector 22 and Sector 25.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, around 800 police personnel were deployed at crowded markets to tackle any untoward incidents, with fire brigade personnel also being told to remain alert. Advisories were also issued for parking of vehicles in the government schools situated nearby the crowded marketplaces — including in Sector 22, Sector 18, Sector 19, Sector 35. All the SHOs were instructed to be present in their respective areas with specific instructions issued for sensitive areas like Mani Majra, Sector 13, Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, Mauli Jagran, Dhanas, Maloya, Ramdarbar, Hallomajra and villages like Burail in Sector 45.

“These areas are densely populated. These are sensitive and have witnessed group clashes in the past, drunken ruckus in the past. Policemen deputed in these areas have been instructed to remain extra conscious”, a police officer said. There are 16 police stations in Chandigarh.