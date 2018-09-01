Zero tolerance day: 1027 challans for riding without helmet, 274 licences to be suspended

The figures were provided by the police department on Friday. Around 274 driving licences of people challaned for speeding, driving without seat belt, jumping red signal will be recommended for suspension for the next three months. (Representational Image) The figures were provided by the police department on Friday. Around 274 driving licences of people challaned for speeding, driving without seat belt, jumping red signal will be recommended for suspension for the next three months. (Representational Image)

As many as 1,027 of the 2,739 people were challaned for riding two-wheelers without helmet, 360 for driving four-wheelers on

cycle tracks and footpaths, 187 for not wearing seat belt, 49 for speeding, 38 for jumping red signal during the 12-hour challan drive on Thursday that was marked as Zero Tolerance Day.

The figures were provided by the police department on Friday. Around 274 driving licences of people challaned for speeding, driving without seat belt, jumping red signal will be recommended for suspension for the next three months.

Chandigarh Police is analysing the outputs of Zero Tolerance Day, but it was yet to decide on whether the day would be observed every month or not.

DGP (UT) Sanjay Baniwal said, “We are considering the outcomes of yesterday’s challan drive. We had observed Zero Tolerance Day in view of making people aware of following traffic rules. Till now, we have not taken any decision that Zero Tolerance Day in the shape of challan drive will be observed every month or not. But our efforts to sensitise the general public to follow traffic rules will continue in future.” A traffic police officer said, “Around 274 driving licences will be recommended for suspension when the violators come to pay fine at traffic police lines, Sector 29, and at the concerned courts in the district court complex.

Traffic police recommend suspension of driving licences for four offences out of the five included jumping red light, driving vehicles at a speed exceeding the specified limit, using mobiles while driving and without seatbelt and drunk driving. Carrying overload in goods carriage and carrying people in goods carriages is also an offence in which the driving licence got suspended but challans in these categories are issued by the State Transport Authority (STA).” Chandigarh Police spokesman DSP Pawan Kumar, said, “Apart from these particular offences, challans were also issued for other traffic violations on Thursday. But the data of these offences are being compiled. The delay in the process is due to the thousands of challans and by different wings, including police stations, police posts, PCR wings.”

Sources said the challans against two-wheeler riders for not using helmet were issued on the internal roads and densely populated areas which included Manimajra, Bapu Dham-26 road, Hallomajra road, near Dadumajra Colony-38 road, village Kishangarh and village Raipur Khurd.

No lunch time

The challaning branch of UT Traffic Police at traffic police lines, Sector 29, on Friday witnessed a heavy rush as hundreds of people among the 2,739 came to pay fine and take their seized documents. Traffic police cancelled the lunch break as. An official said, “Today, we started functioning from 8.30 am and decided to accept the fine during the lunch break, also. Usually, work starts at 9 am. From 9 am to 6 am, we accept fine and allow the owners of outstation vehicles to pay fine till 8 pm.”

