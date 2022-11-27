86% households now get zero power bill, figure to rise to 95% soon, says Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that more than 95 per cent of families in Punjab will get zero electricity bills in the coming months.

While addressing the gathering during a function to distribute appointment letters to 603 newly recruited junior engineers of Punjab State Electricity Corporation on Saturday, the CM said that the government is providing 600 units of free electricity to the people and for the first time, 86 per cent of households have received zero electricity bill. Mann added that more than 95 per cent of households will benefit from free electricity facility in the coming months.

He added that this comes as a big relief for domestic consumers, who earlier had to pay hefty power bills.

“The state government delivers whatever it promises. Actions taken with good intentions always yield good results,” the chief minister said.

Mann said that Punjabis had never dreamt of getting zero electricity bill. “But now owing to the government’s efforts, this has become a reality. This has also helped reduce the power consumption as as several families have started using less electricity to avail the free 600 units,” he said.

Mann said the state government is also making all-out efforts to make its buildings self-sufficient in terms of power. Solar energy panels will be installed in all government buildings to reduce the burden of electricity bills, he added.

The coal mine allotted in Jharkhand near Pachwara has become operational and coal supply from it will begin in the first week of December. “This will further increase power generation in Punjab,” he added.

Mann said the state government has handed over appointment letters to more than 21,000 youths in eight months. This massive drive reflects the AAP government’s commitment towards the welfare of youths, the chief minister said.

The entire process has been completed transparently to ensure that only eligible and deserving youth get the jobs.

Getting a job is the right of every qualified person and the state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that, Mann said.