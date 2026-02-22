‘Zero Budget, Zero Waste’ 54th Swachh Rose Festival concludes

UT Chandigarh Administration Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhFeb 22, 2026 10:11 PM IST
rose festivalStudents performing a dance during the concluding day of the 54th Rose festival 2026 at sector 16 of Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Make us preferred source on Google

The “Zero Budget, Zero Waste” 54th Swachh Rose Festival concluded on Sunday with a grand prize distribution ceremony at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, marking the successful culmination of three-day floral splendour, cultural vibrancy and sustainable celebrations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

UT Chandigarh Administration Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi, Home Secretary-cum-Secretary Local Government Mandip Singh Brar, Special Commissioner of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Pardeep Kumar and senior officers and councillors were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the chief secretary lauded the overwhelming public participation, stating that “the festival’s grand success reflects the enthusiasm and support of residents”. He commended civic officials and staff for conceptualising and executing the event in an exemplary manner.

The chief secretary said, “The festival was organised without spending a single rupee from the Corporation’s budget, turning it into a unique revenue-generating model. Such innovative initiatives demonstrate administrative efficiency and responsible governance. True success lies in ensuring citizens feel involved and valued in government programmes.”

The chief secretary also congratulated the civic body for effectively implementing the “Zero Waste” concept during the festival, reinforcing the city’s commitment to cleanliness, environmental sustainability, and responsible event management.

The mayor also lauded the Corporation’s efforts to provide a vibrant platform for budding local artists, performers and creative talents. “Similar community-centric festivals will be organised throughout the year across different sectors to ensure inclusive participation.”

Story continues below this ad

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of prizes to winners of various competitions, including floral displays, cultural performances, and other activities held during the festival.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
IND vs SA
SKY departs, India 5 down vs SA in Super 8 showdown
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement