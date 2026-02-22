‘Zero Budget, Zero Waste’ 54th Swachh Rose Festival concludes

Students performing a dance during the concluding day of the 54th Rose festival 2026 at sector 16 of Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The “Zero Budget, Zero Waste” 54th Swachh Rose Festival concluded on Sunday with a grand prize distribution ceremony at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, marking the successful culmination of three-day floral splendour, cultural vibrancy and sustainable celebrations.

UT Chandigarh Administration Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi, Home Secretary-cum-Secretary Local Government Mandip Singh Brar, Special Commissioner of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Pardeep Kumar and senior officers and councillors were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the chief secretary lauded the overwhelming public participation, stating that “the festival’s grand success reflects the enthusiasm and support of residents”. He commended civic officials and staff for conceptualising and executing the event in an exemplary manner.