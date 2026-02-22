‘Zero Budget, Zero Waste’ 54th Swachh Rose Festival concludes

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The “Zero Budget, Zero Waste” 54th Swachh Rose Festival concluded on Sunday with a grand prize distribution ceremony at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, marking the successful culmination of three-day floral splendour, cultural vibrancy and sustainable celebrations.
UT Chandigarh Administration Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.
Mayor Saurabh Joshi, Home Secretary-cum-Secretary Local Government Mandip Singh Brar, Special Commissioner of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Pardeep Kumar and senior officers and councillors were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, the chief secretary lauded the overwhelming public participation, stating that “the festival’s grand success reflects the enthusiasm and support of residents”. He commended civic officials and staff for conceptualising and executing the event in an exemplary manner.
The chief secretary said, “The festival was organised without spending a single rupee from the Corporation’s budget, turning it into a unique revenue-generating model. Such innovative initiatives demonstrate administrative efficiency and responsible governance. True success lies in ensuring citizens feel involved and valued in government programmes.”
The chief secretary also congratulated the civic body for effectively implementing the “Zero Waste” concept during the festival, reinforcing the city’s commitment to cleanliness, environmental sustainability, and responsible event management.
The mayor also lauded the Corporation’s efforts to provide a vibrant platform for budding local artists, performers and creative talents. “Similar community-centric festivals will be organised throughout the year across different sectors to ensure inclusive participation.”
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of prizes to winners of various competitions, including floral displays, cultural performances, and other activities held during the festival.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
UTIs are bacterial infections that commonly affect women, but men's hygiene can also contribute to their development. Poor hygiene, like not cleaning properly after urinating, can introduce bacteria into the urinary tract. To prevent UTIs, men should practice good grooming habits, use gentle intimate washes, and wash up after sexual activity.