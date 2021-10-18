Yuvraj arrested, released on bail over ‘casteist remark’

Haryana Police on Sunday said former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested and released on bail in an alleged casteist remarks case in compliance with a High Court order.

Singh is accused of making casteist remarks against another cricketer during an Instagram chat last year. The police said it was a “formal arrest” when he had gone to Hansi town in Hisar, and he was released on bail in compliance with the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“Yuvraj Singh came to Hansi on Saturday and we made a formal arrest. He was released on bail bond after a few hours,” said DSP (Hansi) Vinod Shankar.

Hansi resident Rajat Kalsan had alleged that Singh, during an Instagram Live session, had made an objectionable remark while referring to another cricketer. With Haryana Police seeking Singh “formal arrest”, the High Court, hearing a plea by Singh seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him , had last week directed police that upon joining the probe with the investigating officer, if Singh is arrested, he will be released on interim bail upon furnishing bail and surety bonds.

Expressing regret over the comments, Singh had earlier tweeted, “I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same.”

— With PTI INPUTS