YPS kids display science,social studies projects

The junior wing of Yadavindra Public School,Mohali on Friday organised a science and social studies project display,where the students displayed their knowledge and talent.

A science project display on The Wonderful World of Plants was organised by the students of Class IV. The children displayed various plant experiments showing growth rate,transpiration and others.

A beautiful skit and dance by the students on the importance of plants was an added attraction. A large variety of unique flowers were showcased on various charts throughout the Junior School.

The students of class V displayed their social studies project work on Multi-Purpose Projects in India . Models and charts were prepared by the students. They also shared their experiences of their trip to Bhakra Nangal Dam. The different purposes of a dam were brought out by the choir group and the little theatre masters. The teachers of the Junior School assisted the children in making the models of the dams with the help of clay.

