Youth’s death, friend’s narrow escape toughen Udhowal village’s stance against drugs

Two days after the Punjab government held massive state-level rally to claim success of its ‘Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh’ (war against drugs) campaign, Udhowal village on Wednesday intensified its voice against the menace of narcotics as it bid adieu to a 22-year-old due to an alleged drug overdose.

While Jasbir Singh alias Jassa (22) died, his friend Lovedeep Sidhu (22) was rescued just in time after timely intervention at Udhowal village in Mehatpur, Jalandhar on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the two youths allegedly consumed excessive amounts of drugs, leading to Jasbir’s death. On receiving information, SHO Mehatpur Pankaj Kumar rushed to the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

An FIR has been registered under Section 304 of the IPC at Mehatpur police station based on the statement of the deceased’s father.

Villagers nab suspected peddlers

Tension gripped the village following the incident. Enraged residents reportedly surrounded suspected drug peddlers and handed them over to the police.

SHO Pankaj Kumar assured the gathering that strict action would be taken. “No drug peddler will be spared,” he said, appealing for cooperation in eliminating the menace.

Villagers alleged that certain criminal elements in the area have been openly selling “chitta” (heroin), and those who raise their voice against it face threats and intimidation.

Story continues below this ad

“We have lost one of our young sons today. How many more?” a villager asked during the protest gathering.

Resolution Passed at Gurdwara Sahib

In response to the tragedy, the Gram Panchayat of Udhowal, along with labour and farmer unions, convened a large meeting at the village Gurdwara Sahib on Wednesday. A resolution was unanimously passed condemning drug trafficking and warning peddlers to stop immediately.

The resolution stated that if drug sellers do not mend their ways, villagers would collectively act to protect their youth.

The motion was moved by Tarsem Peter, state president of Pendu Mazdoor Union, and received overwhelming support as people raised their hands in approval.

Story continues below this ad

Addressing the gathering, Peter said, “The Punjab government’s war against drugs is not enough. People themselves will have to step in different ccçand fight this battle. If we want to save our youth, we cannot remain silent spectators.”

A growing concern

The tragic death has once again highlighted the alarming spread of narcotics in rural Punjab. Residents expressed fear that easy availability of drugs is destroying families and pushing youth towards addiction.

“We cannot depend only on the government,” an elder present at the meeting said. “This is our village, our children. We will protect them.”

Police officials have assured that investigations are underway and strict legal action will be taken against those found involved in drug trafficking.

Story continues below this ad

Toughening its anti-drug resolve, several from the village said that the fight against drugs will now be fought not just by authorities, but by the community itself.