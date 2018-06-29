Youth webcasts suicide bid on Facebook from Canada

However, the boy survived as he was rushed to hospital by friends who saw the video, sources said. (Representational Image) However, the boy survived as he was rushed to hospital by friends who saw the video, sources said. (Representational Image)

The son of a former district president (urban) of Youth Congress allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his wrist and webcasted it on Facebook Live from Canada Thursday. Yuvraj Rana, son of Dimple Rana, is a student at Abbotsford in Canada. In the FB video, he also blamed his father and said that after his death, his father should be punished.

However, the boy survived as he was rushed to hospital by friends who saw the video, sources said. He also updated a status message on Facebook, ‘Mood Off’, a few hours before attempting suicide. After that he posted a video in which he was puportedly seen consuming liquor and saying he was going to end his life.

In a second video, he slit his wrist multiple times with a kitchen knife, sources said. Despite repeated attempts to contact him, Dimple Rana did not respond to calls and messages. He was Youth Congress president of Ludhiana district’s urban unit. He had joined SAD in 2013. A few months ago, he returned to the Congress.

