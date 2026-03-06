Youth stabbed to death during Holi altercation, father also injured

Ankit was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A 21-year-old daily wage labourer was allegedly stabbed to death following a violent altercation at Kabadi Market in Makhan Majra on Holi afternoon.

According to police, the deceased, Ankit Sahni, a resident of Mauli Jagran, was sitting with his father Bhagwan Sahni in the Kabadi Market around 2 pm on Wednesday when the incident took place. Bhagwan also sustained injuries in the attack.

According to the father of the victim, who works as a scrap collector, several people in the area were celebrating Holi by applying colours and creating a commotion nearby. During the celebrations, a group of youths reportedly chased some others through the market.