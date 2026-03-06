Youth stabbed to death during Holi altercation, father also injured

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 21-year-old daily wage labourer was allegedly stabbed to death following a violent altercation at Kabadi Market in Makhan Majra on Holi afternoon.
According to police, the deceased, Ankit Sahni, a resident of Mauli Jagran, was sitting with his father Bhagwan Sahni in the Kabadi Market around 2 pm on Wednesday when the incident took place. Bhagwan also sustained injuries in the attack.
According to the father of the victim, who works as a scrap collector, several people in the area were celebrating Holi by applying colours and creating a commotion nearby. During the celebrations, a group of youths reportedly chased some others through the market.
Shortly afterwards, Arvind, his son Karan, Bachan and another youth identified as Bobby allegedly approached Bhagwan and Ankit. The assailants reportedly accused them of supporting the group that had torn their clothes during the scuffle. Despite the victim and his father denying the allegation, the men allegedly began beating them with sticks. Local residents intervened and managed to stop the confrontation for a brief period. However, Bobby allegedly threatened to return with more associates. Within minutes, several youths arrived at the market on motorcycles and on foot, some allegedly armed with sticks and knives, and launched another attack on the father and son, according to the complainant.
Bhagwan alleged that Arvind hit him on his right arm with a stick and then held Ankit from behind, shouting that he should be killed. Bobby allegedly stabbed Ankit on the right side of his abdomen with a knife, while another youth also attacked him with a knife, injuring him near the elbow as he tried to defend himself.
Ankit collapsed at the spot. When Bhagwan attempted to assist his son, Bachan allegedly attacked him with a knife, injuring his left ear. As the situation intensified, a crowd gathered and allegedly began throwing bricks and stones at the attackers, forcing them to flee while issuing threats.
Ankit was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police have registered a case for murder and launched a search for the accused and their unidentified accomplices.
