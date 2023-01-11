scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Youth nabbed while trying to scale wall of Ambala Air Force Station

The Ambala Air Force Station is home to the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force and is among the sensitive air bases in the country.

Preliminary interrogation of the accused has revealed that he belonged to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and works in Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh. (Express Photo/Representational)
Listen to this article
Youth nabbed while trying to scale wall of Ambala Air Force Station
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A youth was nabbed while trying to scale the outer wall of the Ambala Air Force Station late Tuesday night.

Sources in the Air Force said the youth was caught on CCTV camera trying to scale the wall with the help of a rope ladder. He was immediately nabbed by the quick reaction team of the Air Force security personnel in charge of protecting the base.

Preliminary interrogation of the accused has revealed that the accused, identified as Ramu, belonged to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and works in Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh. It is not known why he was trying to enter the Air Force station. According to unconfirmed reports, a few accomplices of the youth were also spotted.

The accused has been handed over to the Ambala police for further investigation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...

On a complaint lodged by Wing Commander Yashwant Singh, the Haryana police have registered a case against the accused. The FIR was registered at the Panjokhara police station on charges of trespass and various other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Official Secrets Act. According to the complaint, the security staff of the Air Force station had nabbed the accused Tuesday late evening at about 7.20 pm near post No. 22-B of the station.

The police are interrogating the accused to find out the purpose behind his scaling the wall of the air force station.

More from Chandigarh

The Ambala Air Force Station is home to the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force and is among the sensitive air bases in the country.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 22:22 IST
Next Story

US airports rumble back to life after FAA computer outage

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close