Youth nabbed while trying to scale wall of Ambala Air Force Station

A youth was nabbed while trying to scale the outer wall of the Ambala Air Force Station late Tuesday night.

Sources in the Air Force said the youth was caught on CCTV camera trying to scale the wall with the help of a rope ladder. He was immediately nabbed by the quick reaction team of the Air Force security personnel in charge of protecting the base.

Preliminary interrogation of the accused has revealed that the accused, identified as Ramu, belonged to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and works in Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh. It is not known why he was trying to enter the Air Force station. According to unconfirmed reports, a few accomplices of the youth were also spotted.

The accused has been handed over to the Ambala police for further investigation.

On a complaint lodged by Wing Commander Yashwant Singh, the Haryana police have registered a case against the accused. The FIR was registered at the Panjokhara police station on charges of trespass and various other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Official Secrets Act. According to the complaint, the security staff of the Air Force station had nabbed the accused Tuesday late evening at about 7.20 pm near post No. 22-B of the station.

The police are interrogating the accused to find out the purpose behind his scaling the wall of the air force station.

The Ambala Air Force Station is home to the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force and is among the sensitive air bases in the country.