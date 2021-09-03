Haryana: Youth dies under mysterious circumstances, family says ‘death caused by vaccine’

A 26-year-old youth from Barwala, who worked as a tempo driver, reportedly died under mysterious circumstances at the Civil Hospital early Wednesday.

The boy was identified as Rohit. A huge ruckus was witnessed when the family of the deceased alleged that he died after getting his Covishield dose on August 28.

“Rohit fell sick and complained of chest pain soon after he took the first dose of the vaccine. We took him to a hospital in Barwala but to no avail. After he showed no improvement, we rushed him to the Civil Hospital where he died,” said the deceased’s brother, Mohit.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar refuted the allegations, claiming that Covid vaccine was not the reason for his death. “The patient was an intravenous (IV) drug user. On August 31, he was reported to the psychiatry ward of the Civil Hospital where he was given sedatives to manage his aggressive behaviour.” she said, adding, “We will also examine records to ascertain if he had been receiving treatment at the psychiatry ward for drug abuse.”

Reiterating that there was no link between his death and the vaccine, she stated that the report of post-mortem of the patient was awaited.

SHO Chandimandir police station Inspector Arvind said they had not received any complaint from the family in this regard.