Youth Dev Board head makes announcements,breaks code

Chairman of the Punjab Youth Development Board Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna here today announced that a new transport policy was on the anvil,as per which private bus owners would also have to issue special passes to students,on the lines of the State Transport Department.

But he seems to have got the timing of the announcement wrong,as the election code of conduct is in place across the country.

We will meet the college principals and take feedback from students as well for earmarking bus stops as per their convenience, he announced,adding that an 11-member committee would be set up,with students and representatives of the Students Organisation of India (which,incidentally,is the student wing of the ruling SAD),to discuss their problems.

He also revealed the governments plans to set up gymnasiums and youth clubs in villages under its policy to curb drug-addiction. Under the scheme,Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh are given to villages and a number of them have already been given Rs 1 lakh each through the respective DCs, he said.

However,when reminded about the code,he denied having violated it. No fresh cheques are being issued to villages now. Gyms and bus passes were the common demand of students. So,the announcements are not a violation, he said.

