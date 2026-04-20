Youth critical after arm partially severed in sword attack in Zirakpur: police

A 19-year-old’s hand was partially severed in a brutal sword attack at Zirakpur’s Highland Park ground on Friday; police have identified three suspects in what appears to be a violent fallout of a gang rivalry. (File/ Representational Image)

A 19-year-old youth was critically injured when his right hand was partially severed near the elbow in a sword attack over an old rivalry between two groups at Highland Park ground in Zirakpur, local police said on Saturday.

Police identified the critically injured person as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Aastha Apartments on the Patiala road.

Bhupinder suffered multiple grievous injuries, with doctors describing his condition as critical, police said.

In his statement, according to police, Bhupinder said on Saturday that he received a call from his brother Ranveer Singh, who informed him that Gurpreet Singh had assaulted him. When Bhupinder reached the spot, the accused arrived shortly after, along with his six-seven associates, police said.