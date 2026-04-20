Youth critical after arm partially severed in sword attack in Zirakpur: police

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A 19-year-old youth was critically injured when his right hand was partially severed near the elbow in a sword attack over an old rivalry between two groups at Highland Park ground in Zirakpur, local police said on Saturday.
Police identified the critically injured person as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Aastha Apartments on the Patiala road.
Bhupinder suffered multiple grievous injuries, with doctors describing his condition as critical, police said.
In his statement, according to police, Bhupinder said on Saturday that he received a call from his brother Ranveer Singh, who informed him that Gurpreet Singh had assaulted him. When Bhupinder reached the spot, the accused arrived shortly after, along with his six-seven associates, police said.
An argument broke out and quickly escalated into a violent clash, a police officer said.
“In the ensuing attack, Gurpreet struck Bhupinder with a sword. Despite attempts to defend himself, Bhupinder was repeatedly attacked, resulting in his right arm being partially severed near the elbow. He also suffered deep injuries to his chest and waist before collapsing on the ground,” the officer said.
“The assailants also attacked Ranveer, inflicting injuries on his head and above the eye, and fled the spot after issuing death threats to the brothers,” the complaint stated.
Zirakpur SHO Satinder Singh said, “Within 10 minutes of the incident, we reached the spot. The injured was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital in Dhakoli in a PCR vehicle and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. At the Sector 32 hospital, police recorded the statement of the injured. His right arm was partially severed. He is in extremely critical condition. Doctors are making every possible effort to save him. The accused will be arrested soon.”
Based on Bhupinder’s statement, a case has been registered against Gurpreet Singh and 6-7 unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Zirakpur police station, the SHO said.
“CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined to identify and arrest all those involved in the incident,” the SHO added.
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