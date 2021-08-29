Youth Congress workers gherao Union Minister’s home to protest Centre’s move to sell govt properties

Newly appointed chief of Youth Congress Kapurthala Harnoor Singh Harji Mann on Saturday led workers to gherao the residence of Union Minister Som Parkash.

The Youth Congress workers were protesting against the move of Modi government to sell government properties under the ‘Mega Monetisation Plan’.

Former Punjab minister and chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Joginder Singh Mann, senior Congress leaders Harjit Singh Parmar and Satbir Singh Saabi Walia, national secretaries of Indian Youth Congress Bunty Shelke and Mukesh Kumar and others addressed the workers on the occasion. They alleged that after the “anti-farmers laws, widespread unemployment, mounting price rise of essential commodities and other anti-people policies, the Modi government has now introduced MMP to corner the benefit to private players”.

They said that the one and only motive of this move is “to sell the precious properties of the government to favourite industrialists of their choice”. They said that it is an “open loot of resources, of tax payers’ money” and the Congress party will not allow this to happen at any cost. They said that Congress and its youth wing will vehemently oppose this “anti-national move” and “will not allow the Modi government to succeed in their nefarious plans”.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress workers gathered at the local rest house from where they marched toward the residence of the Union minister. They also burnt effigies of the Centre.