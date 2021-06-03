Youth Congress protest against Baba Ramdev’s comments

Yoga Guru Ramdev has been facing flak over his alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy. (File)

Members of Chandigarh Youth Congress Wednesday sat on a protest outside Patanjali store in Sector 23 to agitate against Baba Ramdev and his remarks against the allopathy doctors.

The shutter of the Patanjali store was down throughout the time the protesters staged their agitation.

Manoj Lubana, President Chandigarh Youth Congress, said, “The protest was peaceful and we also followed all social distancing norms. We registered our protest against Baba Ramdev and his outrageous comments on doctors and medical workers. It is a shame that the government allows this ‘Dhongi Baba’ to keep running his business despite having made frivolous and false information and rumours about how to fight COVID-19.”

Others, who participated in the protest, were Prikshit Rana, Preeti, Navdeep Singh, Sandeep, Kawal Singh, Karanvir Singh ,Vakeel Khan, Ravi Prasher Umesh Kumar zappy ,Devinder Singh, Partap Rana and Zorawar.