Jailed in extortion case, man wins Youth Congress poll from behind bars

Questions for party as Amritsar leader secures decisive victory despite being lodged in jail

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarJun 25, 2026 02:26 PM IST
Man wins poll from jail, behind the barAzad Singh, a resident of Butari village in Amritsar district, won the Indian Youth Congress election while being behind bars.(Express Photo)
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A Youth Congress leader lodged in jail in connection with a Rs 30 lakh extortion case has been elected vice-president of the organisation from the Baba Bakala Assembly segment, putting the party in an uncomfortable position and raising questions about its internal election process.

Azad Singh, a resident of Butari village in Amritsar district, won the Indian Youth Congress election while being behind bars. According to results uploaded on the organisation’s official website, he secured 3,053 votes out of 4,812 polled, defeating rival Sukhpreet Singh Sukh Randhawa, who got 1,596 votes.

The result is unusual because Singh has been in jail since his arrest in February this year by Amritsar Rural Police in an extortion case linked to an alleged Rs 30 lakh ransom demand made to a property dealer.

Police had arrested Singh after registering a case based on a complaint by Deepak Kumar Julka, a property dealer from Jandiala Guru.

According to the FIR, Julka received a series of threatening WhatsApp calls from foreign numbers between January and February this year. The caller allegedly identified himself as gangster Lucky Singh Lodha and demanded Rs 30 lakh, threatening to kill Julka and his family if the money was not paid.

Investigators said threatening videos, including one showing a pistol, were also sent to the complainant. Police have claimed that technical evidence linked Singh to the case and that a mobile phone was recovered from him during the investigation.

The police also alleged that Singh had been in contact with gangsters and had sought their support to influence elections.

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Despite his arrest, Singh remained a candidate because he had filed his nomination papers before being taken into custody.

Indian Youth Congress president-elect Shubham Sharma said the election process was already underway when Singh submitted his nomination.

“He was not arrested when he filed his nomination. The arrest took place later, after the nomination process had been completed,” Sharma said.

With Singh’s name remaining on the ballot, party members cast their votes and elected him to the post.

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Sharma said the organisation would examine the matter once the new team formally takes charge.

“I am aware of the case. If the allegations are found to be true, we will recommend that his election be cancelled. We will not allow people with criminal tendencies to remain in the organisation,” he said.

The victory has left the Youth Congress facing an awkward question: how did a candidate accused in a serious extortion case manage to win comfortably even after landing in jail?

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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