Jailed in extortion case, man wins Youth Congress poll from behind bars

Azad Singh, a resident of Butari village in Amritsar district, won the Indian Youth Congress election while being behind bars.(Express Photo)

A Youth Congress leader lodged in jail in connection with a Rs 30 lakh extortion case has been elected vice-president of the organisation from the Baba Bakala Assembly segment, putting the party in an uncomfortable position and raising questions about its internal election process.

Azad Singh, a resident of Butari village in Amritsar district, won the Indian Youth Congress election while being behind bars. According to results uploaded on the organisation’s official website, he secured 3,053 votes out of 4,812 polled, defeating rival Sukhpreet Singh Sukh Randhawa, who got 1,596 votes.

The result is unusual because Singh has been in jail since his arrest in February this year by Amritsar Rural Police in an extortion case linked to an alleged Rs 30 lakh ransom demand made to a property dealer.