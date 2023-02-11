Youth Cong protests in front of UT BJP office, demand JPC probe against Adani Group

Hundreds of members of Chandigarh Youth Congress on Friday held a protest outside the UT BJP office to demand a probe into the allegations of “fraud made against the Adani group made by Hindenburg Research, a US-based investment firm that accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.”

On Friday, the protest was led by Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, who said that the party has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

He alleged, “SEBI and RBI are the financial regulators of this country. This fraud couldn’t have gone unnoticed by them.”

Preetraj Kang, Ranjot Singh Ronnie, Navdeep Singh, Sukhdev Bhoria, Lovely Thakur, Yatin Mehta, Manjur khan, Ashish Pal Mia, Surinder Singh, Ankraj Thakur, Nitin kawal and Ansh Upadhyay were present during the protest.

Chandigarh Congress president, HS Lucky, on the other hand, said, “People of India have seen how the wealth of Gautam Adani has increased over the years.

The people who invested in LIC, their money has disappeared. Shares of Adani Group are falling with every passing day.”

On Friday, several youth Congress workers gathered near BJP’s office Kamalam and raised slogans against the Central government, while holding banners.

Chandigarh Police had deployed a large force to keep an eye on the protesters, with barricades being erected near the BJP office to prevent protesters from reaching it.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves the common people’s money as LIC and SBI have invested in them.