scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Youth Cong demand probe against Adani Group, stage protests near BJP office

On Friday, several youth Congress workers gathered near BJP's office Kamalam and raised slogans against the Central government, while holding banners.

Youth Congress members protest outside the BJP office in Chandigarh, Friday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Listen to this article
Youth Cong demand probe against Adani Group, stage protests near BJP office
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Hundreds of members of Chandigarh Youth Congress on Friday held a protest outside the UT BJP office to demand a probe into the allegations of “fraud made against the Adani group made by Hindenburg Research, a US-based investment firm that accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.”

On Friday, the protest was led by Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, who said that the party has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

He alleged, “SEBI and RBI are the financial regulators of this country. This fraud couldn’t have gone unnoticed by them.”

Preetraj Kang, Ranjot Singh Ronnie, Navdeep Singh, Sukhdev Bhoria, Lovely Thakur, Yatin Mehta, Manjur khan, Ashish Pal Mia, Surinder Singh, Ankraj Thakur, Nitin kawal and Ansh Upadhyay were present during the protest.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress

Chandigarh Congress president, HS Lucky, on the other hand, said, “People of India have seen how the wealth of Gautam Adani has increased over the years. The people who invested in LIC, their money has disappeared. Shares of Adani Group are falling with every passing day.”

On Friday, several youth Congress workers gathered near BJP’s office Kamalam and raised slogans against the Central government, while holding banners.

Chandigarh Police had deployed a large force to keep an eye on the protesters, with barricades being erected near the BJP office to prevent protesters from reaching it.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves the common people’s money as LIC and SBI have invested in them.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 04:21 IST
Next Story

Moody’s revises outlook on 4 Adani Group entities to negative

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close