Youth arrested with country-made pistol and three live cartridges in Mohali

Police on Friday said that a Phase 1 police station team arrested a youth with a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from a Mohali village on Thursday.
Police identified the accused as Satnam Singh and booked him under the Arms Act, and initiated further legal proceedings.
Investigating Officer ASI Davinder Singh said, “On January 29, a police team from the Phase 1 police station was conducting routine patrolling and checking of suspicious persons. During the operation, the police received a tip-off. Acting on the information, the team conducted a raid and apprehended Satnam Singh from his village. Upon searching him, a country-made pistol and three live cartridges were seized.”
Following the recovery, a case was registered at the Phase 1 police station under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act based on the ASI’s statement.
“The accused has a prior criminal record. In 2025, Satnam was arrested by Sohana police with a country-made pistol. He was currently out on bail in that case. His arrest again with an illegal weapon has raised suspicion regarding his activities,” the ASI said.
The investigating officer said, “Police are conducting intensive interrogation to ascertain the source of the weapon and the purpose for which it was intended to be used. The accused was produced before a district court, which granted the police two days’ remand.”
The officer said that during the remand period, efforts would be made to trace the arms supply network and probe his possible involvement in other criminal activities.
