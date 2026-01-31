Youth arrested with country-made pistol and three live cartridges in Mohali

The officer said that during the remand period, efforts would be made to trace the arms supply network and probe his possible involvement in other criminal activities.

Police on Friday said that a Phase 1 police station team arrested a youth with a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from a Mohali village on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Satnam Singh and booked him under the Arms Act, and initiated further legal proceedings.

Investigating Officer ASI Davinder Singh said, “On January 29, a police team from the Phase 1 police station was conducting routine patrolling and checking of suspicious persons. During the operation, the police received a tip-off. Acting on the information, the team conducted a raid and apprehended Satnam Singh from his village. Upon searching him, a country-made pistol and three live cartridges were seized.”