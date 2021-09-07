Youth ‘accidentally’ shoots friend dead while posing with gun at café on Shimla-Chandigarh highway

A 21-year-old youth was accidentally shot dead by his friend when the duo was clicking a selfie with a gun at Royal Gazebo cafe on the Shimla-Chandigarh highway around 1:30 am late Monday.

The victim has been identified as Ansh Singh, a resident of Bareilly, currently residing in Chandigarh for the past three months.

“Ansh had received an offer to become a Merchant Navy officer which was pending due to Covid. Meanwhile, he was working at a private company in the IT park of Chandigarh for the past three months,” said Inspector Rampal, Station House Officer of Pinjore police station.

As per the complaint filed by the victim’s father Kandheer Singh, “He (Ansh) had last spoken to his mother Monday noon and had told her that he is going out with his friend Bhaskar and would return late in the night. He had asked her not to tell me (Ansh’s father) as I would get worried.”

However, around 2:30 am, his father received a call and the complaint further reads, “We were told that his body was found in a cafe in Panchkula.”

While Ansh’s father along with his uncle and brother-in-law rushed from Bareilly to Panchkula, his mother and younger brother Vansh (14) continue to remain in the dark. “I have told her he is in the hospital. I don’t know what else to say,” said the father.

A complaint under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Pinjore police station.

“We have booked the friend, Bhaskar, and the owner of the café, Randeep Singh, as it was irresponsible on his part to handover his gun to the youths. The shot, however, was fired by his friend Bhaskar,” said Rampal. Arrests are yet to be made in the case and the cops found out the weapon is not illegal. A post-mortem was also conducted Tuesday evening.