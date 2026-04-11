Your SIM, fraudsters control: How a ‘silent’ cybercrime emptying bank accounts

Imagine losing a mobile network for a few hours only to discover later that money in your bank account has been wiped out. This is not a technical glitch, but a growing cybercrime tactic, known as SIM swap fraud, which is increasingly being used by fraudsters to take over mobile numbers and drain money without the victim even realising it.

Police officers have sounded an alert over the rising trend, describing it as a “silent takeover” where criminals don’t need to trick victims into sharing OTPs — they simply start receiving them themselves. By duplicating a person’s SIM card using stolen personal details, fraudsters gain full control over calls, messages and banking authentication linked to the number.

A Venkatesh, DSP, Cyber Crime Police, Chandigarh said that there have been a few complaints received in which victims were allegedly duped via this type of fraud.

What is SIM swap fraud?

SIM swap fraud is a form of identity theft in which fraudsters obtain a duplicate SIM card using a victim’s personal details. Once activated, the duplicate SIM gives them control over the victim’s mobile number, enabling access to OTPs, banking alerts and other confidential information linked to financial accounts.

How does it work?

According to Venkatesh, the fraud follows a well-planned sequence. Fraudsters first gather personal information through phishing emails, fake calls, social engineering or data leaks. This may include details such as phone number, date of birth or identity documents.

They then contact the mobile service provider while impersonating the victim and request a SIM replacement, usually claiming the original SIM has been lost or damaged. Once the request is processed, the victim’s SIM is deactivated and the fraudster’s duplicate SIM becomes active.

From that moment, the fraudster starts receiving all calls, SMS and OTPs linked to the number. This allows them to reset banking passwords, bypass security layers and carry out unauthorised transactions within minutes.

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A recent case in the city underlines the seriousness of the threat. Unidentified persons allegedly siphoned off Rs 81.89 lakh from a city-based firm using this method after gaining control of its registered mobile number linked to banking services.

Warning signs you should not ignore

Police officials say there are early warning indicators that can help prevent losses if acted upon in time. A sudden loss of mobile network signal for a prolonged period is often the first sign of a SIM swap.

Users may also find themselves unable to make calls or send SMS. In some cases, alerts regarding SIM replacement or change may be received. Any unauthorized bank transaction or suspicious alert from financial institutions should immediately raise concern.

Ignoring these signs, even briefly, can give fraudsters enough time to empty accounts.

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How to protect yourself

Cyber officials stress that basic precautions can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to such frauds:

Do not share OTPs, PINs or personal details with anyone under any circumstances

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or responding to unknown calls and messages

Enable SMS and email alerts for all banking transactions

Use strong passwords and activate two-factor authentication (2FA)

Regularly monitor bank statements and mobile account activity

Immediately contact your telecom provider if your phone suddenly loses signal without reason

What to do if you are a victim

Venkatesh said that in case of suspected SIM swap fraud, immediate action is crucial. Victims should call the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 and report the incident on the official cybercrime portal. Informing the bank promptly can help block transactions and limit financial losses.

With cybercriminals constantly refining their methods, SIM swap fraud has emerged as a serious threat to both individuals and businesses, the DSP added.