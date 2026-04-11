Your SIM, fraudsters control: How a ‘silent’ cybercrime emptying bank accounts

Imagine losing a mobile network for a few hours only to discover later that money in your bank account has been wiped out. This is not a technical glitch, but a growing cybercrime tactic, known as SIM swap fraud, which is increasingly being used by fraudsters to take over mobile numbers and drain money without the victim even realising it.
Police officers have sounded an alert over the rising trend, describing it as a “silent takeover” where criminals don’t need to trick victims into sharing OTPs — they simply start receiving them themselves. By duplicating a person’s SIM card using stolen personal details, fraudsters gain full control over calls, messages and banking authentication linked to the number.
A Venkatesh, DSP, Cyber Crime Police, Chandigarh said that there have been a few complaints received in which victims were allegedly duped via this type of fraud.
What is SIM swap fraud?
SIM swap fraud is a form of identity theft in which fraudsters obtain a duplicate SIM card using a victim’s personal details. Once activated, the duplicate SIM gives them control over the victim’s mobile number, enabling access to OTPs, banking alerts and other confidential information linked to financial accounts.
How does it work?
According to Venkatesh, the fraud follows a well-planned sequence. Fraudsters first gather personal information through phishing emails, fake calls, social engineering or data leaks. This may include details such as phone number, date of birth or identity documents.
They then contact the mobile service provider while impersonating the victim and request a SIM replacement, usually claiming the original SIM has been lost or damaged. Once the request is processed, the victim’s SIM is deactivated and the fraudster’s duplicate SIM becomes active.
From that moment, the fraudster starts receiving all calls, SMS and OTPs linked to the number. This allows them to reset banking passwords, bypass security layers and carry out unauthorised transactions within minutes.
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A recent case in the city underlines the seriousness of the threat. Unidentified persons allegedly siphoned off Rs 81.89 lakh from a city-based firm using this method after gaining control of its registered mobile number linked to banking services.
Warning signs you should not ignore
Police officials say there are early warning indicators that can help prevent losses if acted upon in time. A sudden loss of mobile network signal for a prolonged period is often the first sign of a SIM swap.
Users may also find themselves unable to make calls or send SMS. In some cases, alerts regarding SIM replacement or change may be received. Any unauthorized bank transaction or suspicious alert from financial institutions should immediately raise concern.
Ignoring these signs, even briefly, can give fraudsters enough time to empty accounts.
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How to protect yourself
Cyber officials stress that basic precautions can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to such frauds:
Do not share OTPs, PINs or personal details with anyone under any circumstances
Avoid clicking on suspicious links or responding to unknown calls and messages
Enable SMS and email alerts for all banking transactions
Use strong passwords and activate two-factor authentication (2FA)
Regularly monitor bank statements and mobile account activity
Immediately contact your telecom provider if your phone suddenly loses signal without reason
What to do if you are a victim
Venkatesh said that in case of suspected SIM swap fraud, immediate action is crucial. Victims should call the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 and report the incident on the official cybercrime portal. Informing the bank promptly can help block transactions and limit financial losses.
With cybercriminals constantly refining their methods, SIM swap fraud has emerged as a serious threat to both individuals and businesses, the DSP added.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More