Yograj Singh moves anticipatory bail plea, notice issued for May 20

Former Indian cricketer and actor Yograj Singh has moved an anticipatory bail application before the Chandigarh District Court.

The Court of District and Sessions Judge has issued notice to Chandigarh Police for May 20.

Meanwhile, the police have also added Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in an FIR registered against him over alleged derogatory remarks against women in a purported viral clip from a web series.

In his anticipatory bail plea, Yograj Singh, through his counsel, has argued that the clip in question is from a web series in which he had played a character. It has been submitted that he was bound by an agreement executed for the web series, which was launched on an OTT platform.