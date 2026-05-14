Yograj Singh booked over alleged derogatory remarks against women

Complaint alleges viral clip from web series hurt dignity of women; police examining digital evidence

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhMay 14, 2026 10:34 PM IST
Yograj Singh FIR Chandigarh, Yograj Singh derogatory remarks womenChandigarh Police have booked former cricketer Yograj Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women in a viral web series clip following a complaint by a local advocate.
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The Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against former Indian cricketer and actor Yograj Singh over alleged derogatory remarks against women made in a purported viral clip linked to a web series.

According to the police, the FIR was registered at Sector 36 police station under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The case was registered following a complaint submitted by advocate Ujjwal Bhasin.

In his complaint addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, Bhasin alleged that Yograj Singh had used language that was insulting and derogatory towards women in a viral social media clip linked to a web series. He also sought legal action against all those allegedly involved in producing, directing, promoting or circulating the content.

The complaint stated that the remarks had hurt public sentiment and undermined the dignity and respect of women. It further alleged that such statements were inappropriate, particularly coming from a public figure with significant social influence.

Bhasin alleged in the complaint that the remarks were “a direct insult to the dignity, modesty and respect of every woman, including our mothers, sisters, daughters and wives”.

He further alleged that it was “extremely saddening and disturbing” that a public figure of Yograj Singh’s stature would allegedly use “regressive, humiliating and shameless language towards women”.

The complaint also stated that such remarks allegedly went against “the values, teachings and respect for equality associated with Sikh principles” and claimed that statements of this nature could “normalise misogyny and damage societal respect for women”.

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Police sources said the matter was under investigation and that the viral clip, along with other digital evidence, was being examined as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, advocate Ujjwal Bhasin said, “The police have registered an FIR, but they have not added the section for hurting religious sentiments.”

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