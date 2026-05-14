Yograj Singh booked over alleged derogatory remarks against women

Chandigarh Police have booked former cricketer Yograj Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women in a viral web series clip following a complaint by a local advocate.

The Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against former Indian cricketer and actor Yograj Singh over alleged derogatory remarks against women made in a purported viral clip linked to a web series.

According to the police, the FIR was registered at Sector 36 police station under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The case was registered following a complaint submitted by advocate Ujjwal Bhasin.

In his complaint addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, Bhasin alleged that Yograj Singh had used language that was insulting and derogatory towards women in a viral social media clip linked to a web series. He also sought legal action against all those allegedly involved in producing, directing, promoting or circulating the content.