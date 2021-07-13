Yogi offers 24X7 power, cheap land, no law and order problem to Punjab industrialists

The Uttar Pradesh government Monday offered “uninterrupted power supply” and a “peaceful environment” to industrialists from Punjab as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led dispensation invited them to set up units in “fully developed industrial areas” in the state.

Adityanath made the offer to a group of industrialists from Punjab who called on the UP CM. This comes on a day when the Punjab government withdrew all power restrictions that were imposed on industries. The regulatory restrictions were imposed following a power crisis triggered by a delayed monsoon and an unprecedented surge in demand from both agricultural and domestic sectors.

Representatives of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), Federation of Dyeing Association, Focal Point Phase -7 Association and Purvanchal Udyogik Vikas Parishad – all from Punjab – met the UP CM in the morning.

“Yogi Adityanath assured 24-hour uninterrupted power to the industry throughout the year. Further, he said that Uttar Pradesh government will ensure total peaceful environment for the industry with law and order fully maintained. He said that Uttar Pradesh is part of the Eastern Corridor, which will ensure cheap and easy movement of goods,” said Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, FICO.

Apart from CM, the delegation also met Arvind Kumar and Neena Sharma, the Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary, respectively, of the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

TR Mishra, chairperson, Federation of Dyeing Association, Punjab, said, “Arvind Kumar told the delegation that the Government of Uttar Pradesh will provide fully developed industrial area near the junction points of the Yamuna Expressway for easy access at very reasonable prices with all basic amenities for industry. Moreover, India’s largest airport is under construction at Jewar in Western UP. In Punjab we are facing power cuts, the cost of production has escalated, land prices are very high and labour shortage is a common scenario. Such an offer can always be discussed”.

Satyapal Saini, joint secretary, Focal Point Phase -7 Association, said Neena Sharma explained various financial benefits on state portion of GST that will be provided to the industry under the Invest UP scheme.

“We found the offers lucrative. We will be discussing them with the union members once we return to Punjab,” said Ram Ugrha Sharma, president of Atal Purvanchal Udyogik Vikas Parishad.

Mishra added that their meeting with UP CM was being planned since March this year, but had got delayed due to second wave of Covid. “It is just a coincidence that it happened at a time when Punjab is reeling under power cuts,” he added.

Several industrial associations of Punjab on Saturday had held a protest in Ludhiana against the power regulatory measures imposed on the industry amid power crisis in the state.