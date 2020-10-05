Yogendra Yadav has 10 questions for Dushyant: ‘answer them or resign’

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav Sunday asked 10 questions on recently enacted farm laws to Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and said if he can’t answer them he should immediately resign from the BJP-JJP government in state. Yadav, who has announced a sit-in in front of Chautala’s residence in Sirsa, said 17 farmer organisations will be joining him on October 6.

Yadav raised these questions:

# Did you or your party raise any objections or modifications in the three farm laws?

# Did BJP seek your party’s opinion before mooting these three bills or afterward?

# Did these laws have any relation with coronavirus or lockdown? If not, then why these three bills were mooted during lockdown?

# Do you support the manner in which the three bills were passed in Rajya Sabha without voting?

# If there is no threat to MSP with these three laws, then why can’t MSP be included in these?

# How will the farmer be benefited under the amendments introduced in Essential Commodities Act? Have we given a clear right to companies to rob both consumers and farmers?

# By allowing companies to make purchase outside mandis (without any tax) and imposing tax for procurement in mandis, isn’t it an agenda to abolish mandi system?

# Making a farmer sign contracts with companies even before the crop is ready for harvest – won’t it be like farmers signing their willingness to be looted? Will the farmer get a rightful share from the companies?

# You are consistently saying that crop will be procured on MSP. Why haven’t such an official direction/ law been issued in writing? Even today, crop is not being procured on MSP in front of your eyes, why are you silent? Why are you sticking to your ministerial berth?

# When no farmer organisation or farmers’ leader is ready to speak in favour of these farm laws, why is Chaudhary Devi Lal’s heir is standing as a shield of these laws?

