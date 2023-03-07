Yoga teacher killed in Ambala, 2 in police custody, 1 in hospital

A yoga teacher, identified as Manoram (35), was murdered late on Sunday night when he tried to intervene between three persons and a chicken shop owner who were arguing over an issue in Sundernagar Ambala Cantonment.

The incident happened when Manoram came out of his house on hearing the argument at the shop. As the argument escalated, a person from the group attacked Manoram with a knife, used for cutting chicken, killing him on the spot.

On hearing the noise, residents of the locality gathered at the shop and dragged the three inside the shop and locked them from outside.

DSP Anil Kumar and SHO Parao PS reached the spot on getting the information.

The police had a hard time bringing the accused out of the shop due to opposition from the residents.

The police took two assailants into their custody and sent the third to hospital who was injured when residents manhandled them before the police arrived. Manoram’s body was sent to a hospital for postmortem.

Residents soon reached the hospital in large numbers and demanded action against the assailants. They said that they would take the body only after action was taken against the erring policemen on duty.

Seeing the tense situation, DSP Kumar requisitioned more force lest the agitated indulged in violence. He assured the residents that action was being taken in the case. The police registered a case under section 302, 323 and 34 of the IPC.