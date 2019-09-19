Yoga made mandatory in Chandigarh govt schools

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore Wednesday directed to make yoga mandatory in all the government schools of Chandigarh.

Confirming the development, UT Education Secretary B L Sharma said that the schools will have a yoga session of 20 minutes on every working day. There are around 120 government schools in Chandigarh and the yoga sessions were made mandatory for students of all the classes.

“The only purpose is to make the students fit. Yoga is important for healthy living that is why it is mandatory now,” the education secretary told Chandigarh Newsline.

According to the education department, most of the schools have physical education trainers to look after the yoga classes. The schools which do not have can seek help from the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh. The 20-minutes session will be apart from the physical education training.

For the schools which do not have playgrounds, directions have been issued to get yoga classes conducted in the halls.

The UT administrator had earlier made the suggestion to start yoga classes in schools during the launch of Fit India movement in Chandigarh.

Badnore had also directed the education and sports departments to encourage sports for all school students.

After the launch of the Fit India movement, the Chandigarh administration has initiated several measures regarding the health of the students.

Earlier on Tuesday, the education secretary had, in a meeting, asked clinical nutritionists to carry out a nutritional assessment and body composition survey of all the students who are being served mid-day meals.

The survey will be done through sensor-based machines. A fat caliper will also be used to determine muscle wastage and visceral fat level. The survey, which began Wednesday, is being carried out in anganwadis and all government schools.