Yog Raj Singh, singer Hardavinder Singh approach High Court over PCA meeting

Hearing the plea of former Indian cricketer and actor Yog Raj Singh, and singer, actor and former cricketer Hardavinder Singh alias Harrdy Sandhu, seeking quashing of the letter dated October 29, 2022, vide which the PCA authorities have called for special general meeting to be convened on November 20, 2022, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has appointed two court commissioners to attend the said meeting and submit a report.

The petitioners have approached the HC seeking quashing of the letter, dated October 29, 2022, vide which the honorary secretary, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, has called for special general meeting to be convened on November 20, 2022, without giving notice to the petitioners who are life members of the respondent association and alleging that it is contrary to the rules and regulations of the association.

Senior advocates Amit Jhanji and Gaurav Chopra, with advocate Shashank Shekhar Sharma, appearing on behalf of the petitioners contended that a special general meeting is going to be held by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) without issuing proper notice to the life members of the association, who are entitled to attend the said meeting. The counsel submitted that the object of not issuing notices to all life members is to deny them participation in the meeting. Even if they go to the venue on the date of the meeting, the members would not be allowed to attend the meeting despite being eligible.

Hearing the plea, the HC issued notice to the respondent, PCA and Dilsher Khanna, honorary secretary, IS Bindra Stadium, for November 30, 2022. The notice was also issued regarding stay.

The counsel of petitioners, however, submitted that that they do not press for stay on the meeting being held at this juncture and they would be satisfied in case court commissioners are appointed by this court to oversee the proceedings of the meeting and to submit a report in that regard. They submitted that the petitioners are ready and willing to bear the expenses/fees of the court commissioners for their visit and submission of report. They submitted that presence of court commissioners is not likely to cause any prejudice to any party and shall also protect the apprehensions of the petitioners in addition to ensuring free and impartial proceedings.