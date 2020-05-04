Yet to receive directions from govt on change in curfew relaxation guidelines: Mohali DC

The administration is also yet to decided that whether the passes shall be issued to the people going to Chandigarh in case the UT had lifted the curfew from Monday onward. (Representational) The administration is also yet to decided that whether the passes shall be issued to the people going to Chandigarh in case the UT had lifted the curfew from Monday onward. (Representational)

The district administration will not allow changes in timings of curfew relaxation as the administration is yet to get directions from the Punjab government. The relaxations shall be given from 7 am to 11 am on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan told The Indian Express he was yet to get the orders regarding the changing in timings of curfew relaxations and only after the deliberations will they proceed further.

“As of now the shops will be opened from 7 am to 11 am. We will take a decision on Monday,” the DC added.

Asked whether they had made a plan for the entry and exit of people who would come or go to Chandigarh if the UT administration lifted the curfew, the DC said they had not been given any directions on the issue and would look into the matter on Monday.

Earlier, the Punjab government had decided to give relaxations for opening shops from 7 am to 11 am but later Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced that the shops could be opened from 9 am to 1 pm.

