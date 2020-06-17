Yet another Covid high for Haryana: 18 deaths, 550 new cases in 24 hours

Maximum casualties have been reported in Gurgaon (46) and Faridabad (38) till date.

With at least 18 more deaths due to coronavirus and 550 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Haryana witnessed another biggest single-day spike, Tuesday. The total number of Covid deaths in the state reached 118 while the total number of cases touched 8,272. Among the 18 who dies, nine were in Gurgaon, five in Faridabad, two in Bhiwani and one each in Sonipat and Jind districts.

Of total 118 Covid-casualties in Haryana, there are 80 males and 38 females, while out of total Covid cases, there are 5,656 males, 2,615 females and one transgender. Maximum casualties have been reported in Gurgaon (46) and Faridabad (38) till date.

According to government bulletin, there are 4,406 active patients in the state out of which 1,721 are in Gurgaon and 1,154 in Faridabad. The state’s Covid positive rate continues to increase and touched 4.39 per cent, while the recovery rate was 45.31 per cent.

Till date, 3748 patients have recovered in the state, which included 183 in the last 24 hours.

There were yet 51 critical patients in the state, which included 33 on oxygen support while 18 patients are on ventilator.

642 mOs added

Haryana Health Minister, Anil Vij, Tuesday said, “Appointment letters have been issued to 642 more medical officers to will fulfill the shortage of doctors and also provide quality treatment to the patients. Besides these, 312 doctors were appointed in the month of March this year. So far, a total of 954 medical officers have been appointed in the Health Department during this year, so far. These include 166 specialists and 788 MBBS doctors”.

Panel for mechanised cleaning of sewers, manholes

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Tuesday, accorded approval for constituting a seven-member committee under the chairpersonship of Chief Secretary to replace manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks manholes with mechanized solutions.

Sharing details about the key roles and responsibilities of this committee, a government spokesperson added, “Committee would take necessary steps to completely ban manual cleaning and to provide mechanized solutions for cleaning. It would investigate, examine and monitor all matters relating to the safeguards provided for the Safai Karamcharis. Besides this, the committee would also monitor the activities related to the payment to the families of the victims”.

