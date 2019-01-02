‘Yellow lines not enough’: Safety concerns flagged as cycle tracks not clearly marked

JUST yellow lines on both sides of Madhya Marg between Fun Republic light point and Transport light point-26 and Purv Marg from Transport light point-26 to Sector 29 roundabout demarcate the cycle tracks on these two roads, raising concerns from cyclists and safety experts alike.

In the ongoing process of construction of cycle tracks throughout Chandigarh, engineering department has marked them with just a yellow line.

Cyclists say merely yellow lines on the red strips on both sides of roads are not enough.

Joginder Singh of Sector 7, a regular cycle rider, says it is a welcome move on the part of the Union Territory (UT) administration that dedicated cycle tracks are being made all over Chandigarh. “But, on this particular stretch, merely a yellow stripe is not enough. It makes us vulnerable. Motorists do not follow lane driving in Chandigarh. How are we are expecting them to follow the yellow markings?” he asks.

A visit to Housing Board light point showed that the cycle track was occupied by auto drivers who had parked their vehicles there. The fruit vendors on both sides of the road, calling motorists, is another concern.

Road safety expert Harman Sidhu says authorities should divide the main road and cycle track with road barriers and dividers. “Merely yellow line is not enough.”

Saran Preeti, founder member of Punjab Bikers Club, a group of cyclists active in northern India, says a proper cycle track needs partition with cemented beams and barriers. “It can not be merely a yellow lining. Merely lining without any partition from the road is more dangerous for the cyclists and non-motorists,” she says.

Chandigarh Chief Engineer Mukesh Anand, however, says there is need of initiating strict enforcement for challaning the people who violate the yellow mark. “We are in process of completing the cycle track between Housing Board light point and Transport light point on Madhya Marg.”

Chandigarh administration is in the process of construction of 99km-long cycle track throughout the city for the last three months. The construction work was sped up after an interference by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had taken a suo motu notice of the damaged and out of use cycle tracks in July 2018. Currently, Chandigarh has 76km-long cycle track.