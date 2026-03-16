Yellow alert for thunderstorms in Punjab, Haryana; rain likely to benefit wheat but strong winds a concern

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several parts of Punjab and Haryana as an active western disturbance brought relief from rising temperatures on Sunday across the region.

According to the Evening Weather Bulletin on Sunday, thunderstorms and lightning were reported at isolated places in both states during the past 24 hours. Light thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely in many parts of Punjab including Patiala, Nabha, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Phagwara, Moga, Firozpur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr. Similar conditions are also expected in several areas of Haryana.

Temperature drops across region

The recent weather activity has led to a noticeable dip in temperatures. In Punjab, the average maximum temperature fell by 6.2°C compared to the previous day and remained 2.9°C below normal. The highest temperature, which had reached between 32 to 37 degree, in the state was 28°C recorded at Abohar.

In Haryana, the average maximum temperature dropped by 3.4°C, remaining close to normal levels. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the state was 33.2°C at Mahendragarh. Moderate thunderstorms with winds of 40–60 kmph may occur in districts such as Karnal, Indri, Thanesar, Nilokheri, Radaur, Jagadhri and Shahabad, while light thunderstorms are likely in areas including Panipat, Ambala, Panchkula and Kalka.

At the Chandigarh weather observatory, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.5°C, which crossed 34 degree a few days back, while the minimum was 14.8°C, with relative humidity ranging between 41 per cent and 76 per cent.

Rainfall recorded in several areas

Several stations across Punjab recorded light rainfall during the day. Amritsar received about 5 mm of rain, while Abohar recorded around 4 mm. Firozpur received about 2.5 mm, while light showers were also reported from Patiala, Ludhiana and Pathankot.

In Haryana, rainfall was reported from several districts including Rohtak, Ambala, Sirsa, Panipat and Sonipat, though most areas received only light showers.

Forecast for next 7 days

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The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places on March 15, 19 and 20, while isolated rain is likely on March 16, 17, 18 and 21 across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph and lightning are likely at isolated places on March 15 and 19, while hailstorms may also occur at isolated locations on March 15. On March 16 and 20, thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 30–40 kmph are expected at some locations.

Impact on wheat Crop

Agricultural experts say light to moderate rain at this stage could benefit wheat crops by maintaining soil moisture during the final growth phase. However, farmers remain concerned that strong winds, hailstorms or heavy rainfall could damage wheat crops, which are currently in the final stage of ripening before harvest in many parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Experts warned that intense storms or gusty winds could cause lodging of wheat plants, affecting grain quality and yields. Farmers have therefore been advised to monitor weather updates closely and take precautionary measures where possible.