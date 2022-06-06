Year after his demise, activists remember crusader D R Chaudhry

A year after the demise of Professor DR Chaudhry, who had defended choice marriages and fought against honour killings, social activists and educationists remembered the contribution of this well-known activist from Haryana. Chaudhry had succumbed to post-Covid complications in June 2021. He was 86.

In his memory, an event ‘Role of people’s movement in social restructuring’ was organised in Rohtak on Sunday, which was addressed by Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar, activist Jagmati Sangwan and DR Chaudhry’s filmmaker son Ashwini Chaudhry. Patkar said, “The water, forest and land are the most urgent issues today which need to be protected. The essence of the 13 month-long farmer’s movement was actually to save the lands belonging to millions of poor cultivating farmers from being taken over by the corporate sector. Raising flyovers and highways alone is not the real development. The country can be strengthened by ensuring permanent livelihood of the people.”

Activists also recalled how Chaudhry strongly defended choice marriages even in cases where couples faced the wrath of khap panchayats over inter-caste alliances.

Chaudhry fought against casteism. A former professor of Delhi University, Chaudhry, also served as chairman of Haryana Public Service Commission and member of the Haryana Administrative Reforms Commission.