Yashpal Garg to Chandigarh estate office staff: Work on weekends, clear backlog by January 5, or else face action

TAKING strict note of the backlog of files, UT Estate Officer Yashpal Garg has directed the officials concerned to work even on Saturdays and Sundays, and clear the backlog by January 5 next year.

The instructions were issued on Saturday. If the files are not cleared by January 5 in the absence of genuine reasons, strict disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible.

Estate Officer Garg also instructed the officers not to reject applications for the sake of clearing files. He stated, in a detailed order, that the reason behind the rejection of every application will be examined strictly. If the rejection is found baseless, action will be taken against the person who rejected the file, the order states.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), three Assistant Estate Officers (AEOs) and Joint Excise Taxation Officer (JETO) were told to be ready with the details of pending files, which would reach them by December 31. Garg will check the status of these files in the second week of January next year.

Sources said that instructions were issued when a file, which had been pending for more than one month, reached Garg’s table. He enquired about the delay from the assistant concerned, who replied that due to huge pendency of files, he failed to clear the particular file. It is the second time when Garg, who is UT Health Secretary and chairman of Chandigarh Housing Board, issued orders bringing changes in the functioning of UT estate office, Sector 17, after assuming the department’s charge.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh is the Estate Officer. As the DC is on leave from December 19 to January 13, the charge of DC, Estate Officer and Excise Commissioner was given to Garg for this period. The UT estate office has been in the headlines for the delay in matters of registration, transfer of properties and execution of sale deeds etc.