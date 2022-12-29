scorecardresearch
Pollution in Yamuna: BJP MLAs flag issue, minister lays blame on Delhi

BJP MLAs, including Jagdish Nayar (Hodal), Deepak Mangla (Palwal), Praveen Dagar (Hathin) and Rajesh Nagar (Tigaon) had moved the calling attention notice regarding “spreading out the diseases in Faridabad and Palwal due to mixing of chemical and dirty water coming from Delhi in Agra Canal”.

Haryana government's minister elaborated his government's action plan for preventing pollution into Yamuna river and rather hinted that the effluents were coming from the Delhi. (Express Photo)
Haryana said that it has prepared the Yamuna Action Plan that envisages control of pollution in all the drains in Haryana that discharge treated or untreated effluents into the Yamuna.

However, responding to it, the Haryana government’s minister elaborated his government’s action plan for preventing pollution into Yamuna river and rather hinted that the effluents were coming from the Delhi. BJP MLAs asked the state government that a committee should be constituted to deal with this problem. A few of them even blamed the Delhi government for pollutants in the canal.

Minister Mool Chand Sharma said, “Haryana has constituted a committee in this regard and MLAs in Gurugram, Mewat, Faridabad and Palwal were made its members. Additional Chief Secretary (Environment) and Principal Secretary (Irrigation) have also been nominated as members.”

First published on: 29-12-2022
