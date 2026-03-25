X moves Punjab and Haryana HC after Punjab Police demand removal of clips ‘glorifying crime’, including that of Lawrence Bishnoi

Social media platform X Corp Sunday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection for its employees and a formal restraint on the Punjab Police from taking “coercive action”. The petition follows a three-month standoff over the removal of content that the Punjab Police claim “glorifies crime” but that X argues is legitimate journalism and public discourse.

The dispute began on January 31, 2026, when a magistrate court in SAS Nagar (Mohali) heard a plea regarding an FIR dated January 29. The FIR targeted unknown people for spreading “fabricated misinformation” claiming a new government policy would lead to the killing of “one lakh youth in Punjab”.

Among the videos that the Punjab police want X to remove are clippings from several news channels. They also want X to delete an alleged clip of video call between gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a Pakistani Gangster Bhatti. The alleged call was made from the Gujarat jail, and the crime was outside the Punjab Police’s jurisdiction.

Magistrate court warns against blanket restraint

While the court permitted the police to identify platforms sharing this specific misinformation, Judicial Magistrate First Class Manpreet Kaur issued a clarification on free speech. The court noted that many videos were simply citizens documenting police visits or public reactions to encounters. The magistrate warned that a blanket restraint would deter public discourse on police misconduct. Only videos containing the specific “one lakh youth” claim were ordered for deletion.

“The right to freedom of speech and expression, including the right of citizens to record and highlight alleged acts of public authorities, is a constitutionally protected right,” the court noted.sa

However, Punjab Police issued show-cause notices to X on February 16 and March 10, demanding the removal of 22 additional posts.

The police warned X that it had “forfeited its safe harbour exemption” under Section 79(1) of the IT Act and threatened prosecution under Section 84B. On March 3, the police issued a pre-arrest notice to an X employee under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

X pushed back, saying that 7 of the 22 posts were not even available on its platform, and that the remaining 15 were “merely reporting by established media houses, journalists, and fair commentary on public events”. The company argued the posts did not glorify crime and fell outside the court’s narrowly worded order.

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X has since approached the magistrate court directly, seeking clarification on whether the 15 remaining posts fall within the scope of the January 28 order. After the March 16 hearing, the magistrate directed Punjab Police to refrain from taking coercive action in the interim.