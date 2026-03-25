X moves Punjab and Haryana HC after Punjab Police demand removal of clips ‘glorifying crime’, including that of Lawrence Bishnoi

X seeks to block the Punjab Police from arresting its staff. At the heart of the dispute are news clips and videos that police call criminal glorification, but X calls part of public discourse.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarMar 25, 2026 11:24 AM IST
X Punjab Police HC Among the videos that the Punjab police want X to remove are clippings from several news channels (Image generated using AI).
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Social media platform X Corp Sunday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection for its employees and a formal restraint on the Punjab Police from taking “coercive action”. The petition follows a three-month standoff over the removal of content that the Punjab Police claim “glorifies crime” but that X argues is legitimate journalism and public discourse.

The dispute began on January 31, 2026, when a magistrate court in SAS Nagar (Mohali) heard a plea regarding an FIR dated January 29. The FIR targeted unknown people for spreading “fabricated misinformation” claiming a new government policy would lead to the killing of “one lakh youth in Punjab”.

Among the videos that the Punjab police want X to remove are clippings from several news channels. They also want X to delete an alleged clip of video call between gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a Pakistani Gangster Bhatti. The alleged call was made from the Gujarat jail, and the crime was outside the Punjab Police’s jurisdiction.

Magistrate court warns against blanket restraint

While the court permitted the police to identify platforms sharing this specific misinformation, Judicial Magistrate First Class Manpreet Kaur issued a clarification on free speech. The court noted that many videos were simply citizens documenting police visits or public reactions to encounters. The magistrate warned that a blanket restraint would deter public discourse on police misconduct. Only videos containing the specific “one lakh youth” claim were ordered for deletion.

“The right to freedom of speech and expression, including the right of citizens to record and highlight alleged acts of public authorities, is a constitutionally protected right,” the court noted.sa

However, Punjab Police issued show-cause notices to X on February 16 and March 10, demanding the removal of 22 additional posts.
The police warned X that it had “forfeited its safe harbour exemption” under Section 79(1) of the IT Act and threatened prosecution under Section 84B. On March 3, the police issued a pre-arrest notice to an X employee under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

X pushed back, saying that 7 of the 22 posts were not even available on its platform, and that the remaining 15 were “merely reporting by established media houses, journalists, and fair commentary on public events”. The company argued the posts did not glorify crime and fell outside the court’s narrowly worded order.

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X has since approached the magistrate court directly, seeking clarification on whether the 15 remaining posts fall within the scope of the January 28 order. After the March 16 hearing, the magistrate directed Punjab Police to refrain from taking coercive action in the interim.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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