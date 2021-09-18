Wrong to say farmers hit on directions of SDM Sinha: Haryana Police tells HC

Over a petition filed by five Karnal residents seeking probe by a retired HC judge in the August 28 lathi charge incident, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Karnal Range, has told Punjab and Haryana High Court that “it is wrong to state police officials attacked protestors on head, nose, forehead and other vital parts of the body under the directions of Ayush Sinha, SDM, as is evident from the MLR’s submitted by the petitioners themselves”.

The reply before HC has been filed by Mamta Singh, IGP, Karnal range, on behalf of DGP Haryana, before the division bench of Justices Ritu Bahri and Archana Puri. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on September 24, 2021.

The petitioners, Munish Lather and four other Karnal residents, have sought that the judicial probe should look into the role of the SDM, who was caught on camera purportedly instructing policemen to “break heads” of protesting farmers if they breach a security cordon. A copy of the video clip of the SDM has been attached with the petition.

Regarding the contents of the CD relating to briefing of SDM concerned, the reply said, “The reported briefing of the force took place 13 km away from the Bastara toll and this briefing has no contextual relation with the incident taking place at Bastara toll nor the officials briefed by the SDM were part of the force deployed at Bastara toll.”

“The petitioners have put all efforts to project that under the guidance and directions of SDM Ayush Sinha, the police force assaulted them but it is an attempt on the part of petitioners obfuscate and divert the attention of court from their unlawful act of sealing the national highway causing harassment and trauma to hundreds and thousands of passengers stranded on road under the threat and fear of physical harm as well as damage to their property,” read the reply.

In the reply, it has been further stated that it is wrong to say that police didn’t provide any medical aid to the injured farmers.

As a matter of fact the police arranged the transportation of four injured farmers, including one of petitioner, to civil hospital promptly apart from giving them immediate first aid.

“The fertile mind of the petitioner in concocting the stories is evident from the submission made by in the petition, where it is stated that one of the injured farmer suffered heart attack and died, as there are 29 MLRs, but there is no MLR of Sushil Kajal who is alleged to have died due to heart attack’ submitted the IGP.

The reply mentions that petitioners of present petition were in fact members of unlawful activity and violators of law hence don’t deserve any compensation rather should be held liable to pay for the loss in terms of man-hours of the people who got stranded on National Highway that day.

The Haryana Police, while seeking dismissal of the petition has mentioned that “petitioners and his fellow farmer protestors are in habit of blocking the roads and national highways as their right in the name of right to protest without considering that this act on their part causes immense loss and harassment to citizens…Court may direct the petitioners as well as farmer protestors and unions to vacate the national and state highways in Haryana and to not to resort to practice of road blockade as a means of protest under disguise of Right to Protest…”