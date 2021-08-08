Written exam for govt posts held in 36 centers of Ludhiana

He informed that 14,152 (around 74.50 per cent) out of around 19,000 registered candidates appeared for Sunday’s examination. (Representational)

The written examination for several posts — including patwaris, irrigation patwaris, and ziledars — was held in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Kumar Sharma, confirmed that the written examination for the recruitment for 1152 posts of revenue patwaris, ziledars and irrigation patwaris was held without any incidents at 36 centres of Ludhiana.

He said that the district administration had made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination, and 36 centres were set up to ensure social distancing and safety of the candidates who appeared in the examinations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (general), Rahul Chaba, was the nodal officer for Sunday’s examination and ensured that the process was smooth fair and transparent. He said that the administration had divided 36 centres into seven sectors, and each sector was supervised by an SDM and had also deputed tehsildars and naib-tehsildars as observers at every examination centre.

He informed that 14,152 (around 74.50 per cent) out of around 19,000 registered candidates appeared for Sunday’s examination.

Chaba said that the question papers were received last evening and were kept in sealed boxes in rooms at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College. He added that the question papers were dispatched under full security to their respective examination centres only on Sunday morning.