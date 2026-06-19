A gardener, an orderly, a writer: Ninder Ghugianvi bags a national honour

Ninder Ghugianvi fellowship recognition highlights the remarkable journey of the Punjabi writer who rose from humble beginnings to literary acclaim.

In a major recognition for Punjabi literature, the Ministry of Culture, through the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), has awarded its Senior Research Fellowship to noted folk culture researcher and writer Ninder Ghugianvi.

A resident of Ghugiana village in Faridkot district, Ghugianvi has been awarded the fellowship for a two-year research project titled “125 Years of Punjabi Singing”. The project will culminate in a book documenting 125 years of Punjabi musical heritage, which will be published by the Ministry of Culture.

The fellowship marks another milestone in Ghugianvi’s unconventional literary journey. His formal education ended after Class IX because of financial hardship, forcing him to take up a series of jobs to support his family. He worked as a daily-wage gardener with the Punjab Government’s Language Department before securing a job at the age of 20 as a domestic servant and orderly (ardali) in the residence of a district court judge.