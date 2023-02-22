Will write to Centre asking to bring prices of some medicines under control, says Speaker

The Punjab government will soon write to the Centre to bring prices of non-scheduled medicines under control. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting convened by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Sandhwan said that drug price fixing is the Centre subject and “licenced looting” of patients has been legalised in the current system. Finding an immediate solution to this sensitive issue is the need of the hour. The Union should immediately look into this matter and amend the law. During the meeting, MLAs, health experts, doctors and representatives of various NGOs spoke about the actual price and MRP of medicines, showing the difference in prices of up to 90% along with evidence.

Speaking on the issue, Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said that the prices of 388 life-saving drugs are under control, but there is a huge difference in the prices of thousands of non-scheduled medicines, which leads to huge exploitation of patients. He said that pharmaceutical research sector is commercially driven and there is no such thing as compassion in it. But, since health is a state subject and a fundamental right of the people, the state government will write to the Union within day or two to bring the prices of non-scheduled drugs under control.

He added that the number of Jan Aushadhi centers in the state will be increased and the testing mechanism of ethical and generic medicines will be strengthened. He said that exorbitant drug prices or any other violations can be reported on “Pharma Sahi Daam” mobile app or helpline number 1800-180-2412 and such cases would be taken to the logical conclusion. He suggested the MLAs that they should also work in their constituencies on the lines of some NGOs, which are working against exorbitant prices of medicines.

Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that a law should be enacted to curb the trend being adopted by pharmaceutical companies to remove their medicines from the scheduled medicines list of the Union government by making minor changes in the salt of the drug.

Sandhwan also asked the health department to increase testing for availability of quality and reliable generic drugs.