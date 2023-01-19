Wrestlers protesting against WFI president gain support from khaps, families and Opposition parties

A day after Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, Haryana’s Phogat khap Thursday came out in support of the Olympian wrestlers. Phogat and Malik, along with other wrestlers, have been sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Phogat khap in Charkhi Dadri of Haryana’s Bhiwani district has also called a Sarv-Khap Panchayat meeting to discuss the issue and take a further call on it. Phogat Khap’s President Balwant Nambardar said a Sarv-Khap panchayat shall be convened at Swami Dayal Dham of Charkhi Dadri in the evening. “We shall announce our future course of action after the panchayat’s meeting,” Balwant said.

Family members of the wrestlers have also said they will go to Delhi to support their children in this struggle. Renowned wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat, who is in Delhi, supported her cousin Vinesh Phogat. While talking to the media after meeting the wrestlers, Babita said, “I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today”.

Babita’s father Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Phogat, who condemned the WFI’s president’s questionable role, and brother Harvinder are also in Delhi.

As the protest by the renowned wrestlers gained momentum, the Haryana government has been caught in a bind. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who holds the sports portfolio, has not reacted to the development, so far.

On the other hand, Opposition Congress has raised questions about Khattar’s silence on the issue.

“A government is considered to be the guardian of a sportsperson. But, the Haryana government’s silence on such a serious issue is definitely surprising and disturbing. These sportspersons, who bring laurels to our nation, are children of our soil. How can the BJP-JJP coalition government remain silent after seeing such injustice being met out to them?” asked Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Hooda who demanded a judicial probe into the accusations being levelled by the wrestlers against WFI’s president.

Another Congress leader from Haryana and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Randeep Surjewala also slammed the BJP government and said, “The Prime Minister’s scary truth behind Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’s slogan has come out in the open”.

Surjewala also questioned why the Union government was not listening to the wrestlers. “Was it because the accusations are being levelled at a BJP Member of Parliament?” he asked.

Haryana Aam Aadmi Party leader Anurag Dhanda also condemned the incident and said his party was standing firm with the sportspersons. He said, “The AAP salutes the courage shown by Vinesh Phogat”.

Khattar took over the sports portfolio after his cabinet colleague Sandeep Singh faced similar sexual harassment accusations from a woman coach. In an apparent defence of Sandeep Singh, Khattar had earlier said that “allegations don’t make one guilty”.