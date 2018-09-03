‘World’s tallest’ 215-foot-tall Ravana effigy to be on display for five days in Panchkula

Effigy-making work in progress in Sector 5, Panchkula. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Effigy-making work in progress in Sector 5, Panchkula. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

THIS TIME, Panchkula will see a Ravana effigy which is claimed to be the ‘world’s tallest’. At a height of 215 feet, the Ravana effigy, unlike every year, will be on display for five days. With 7,000 kilograms of bamboo, 200 kilograms of gum, 600 kilograms of paper and cloth and 20 quintals of iron frame, the Ravana effigy is being designed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

The work has begun and artistes have already designed 50-foot-long sword, 30-foot-long footwear and 30-foot-high crown of the Ravana. Although Dussehra will be celebrated on October 19, the effigy will be displayed from October 15 onwards for people.

Earlier, the Ravana effigy was scheduled to burn at Barara in Ambala on the occasion of Dusshera. However, due to paucity of space there, the authorities shifted the venue to Panchkula and that too with an increased height of the effigy.

Tejinder Singh Chauhan, who is designing the effigy and is the president of Shri Ram Lila Club, Barara, said that the face alone weighs 300 kilograms and is made of fibre glass.

“From knee to shoulder, his body would be around 85-foot high. We are working on the effigy day and night since around a month is left,” Chauhan said. The arms of the effigy will be around 40 feet high. Jewellery will also be designed.

This time, the event will be held at Shalimar ground, Sector 5, instead of Parade ground. Sandeep Gupta, general secretary of Mata Mansa Devi Charitable trust, one of the organisers, said that due to the height of the Ravana effigy, the parade ground in Sector 5 would not have accommodated people.

“We have to leave a space of 250 feet on all the sides of the Ravana effigy to avoid any kind of mishap. There would be barricading all around. So because the previous venue of parade ground would not have accommodated a large number of people, we have decided to hold it at Shalimar ground this time,” Gupta said.

The event is being jointly held by Shri Ram Lila Club, Barara, Mata Mansa Devi Charitable Trust and Adarsh Ramlila Dramatic Club.

“It will be known as Panchkula Dusshera Mahotsav 2018 this year. When so much efforts are being made to design the Ravana effigy, why should we display it for a few hours only. We will display it for five days,” he said.

Proper security will be deployed around the venue. Chauhan said that eco-friendly crackers worth Rs 5 lakh have been purchased from Tamil Nadu for this effigy. There will be no effigies of Kumbhkaran and Meghnath, brothers of Ravana; only Ravana’s effigy will be burnt.

