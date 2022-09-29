World’s largest jungle safari park will come up in Haryana, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Thursday that the “world’s largest jungle safari park” shall be set up in Haryana’s Aravalli mountain range in Gurgaon and Nuh districts.

He said in a statement after returning from a one-day trip to the UAE.

This project will be spread across 10,000 acres of land.

Currently, the largest curated safari park outside Africa is situated in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates in an area of about 2,000 acres.

“The proposed Aravalli park would be five times more this size and it would include a large herpetarium, aviary/ bird park, four zones for big cats, a large area for herbivores, an area for exotic animal birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitors and tourism zones, botanical gardens, biomes, equatorial, tropical, coastal and desert areas too,” Khattar said.

Khattar, accompanied by Union Minister for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, visited the safari park in Sharjah Thursday to take a cue from the facility that was opened in the emirate in February.

Manohar Lal Khattar said that developing jungle safari would help in preserving the mountain range and also create ample employment opportunities for the local people. (Pics released by state government)

“The NCR region of Haryana has immense potential to be developed into a jungle safari. After the implementation of the Jungle Safari scheme, not only the tourism in the state will get a big boost but also provide ample employment opportunities to the local people. The Jungle Safari project would be a joint venture of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Government of Haryana,” said Khattar, who added that under the scheme, the central government will also provide funds to Haryana for this project.

“An international Expression of Interest (EOI) was floated for the project and two companies with international experience in designing and operating such facilities have been shortlisted. The companies will now compete in an international design competition for the designing, overseeing, and operating of the park,” Haryana CM Khattar said.

A body called ‘Aravali Foundation’ will be set up to manage the project. The Central Zoo Authority has done an evaluation study of the area and has agreed upon the technical feasibility of setting up such a park.

Khattar said that developing jungle safari would help in preserving the mountain range and also create ample employment opportunities for the local people as a large number of people from Delhi and adjoining areas would come here for tourism. The villagers in the surrounding areas will benefit from the Homestay Policy, the CM added.

The Aravali mountain range is home to many species of birds, wild animals, butterflies, etc. According to a survey, the habitat houses 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic animals and reptiles and 57 species of butterflies.