scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

World’s largest jungle safari park will come up in Haryana, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The proposed park in the Aravalli mountain range will be spread across 10,000 acres of land in the Gurgaon and Nuh districts. It would include a large herpetarium, aviary/ bird park, four zones for big cats, an area for exotic animals and birds, an underwater world, etc

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Pics released by state government)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Thursday that the “world’s largest jungle safari park” shall be set up in Haryana’s Aravalli mountain range in Gurgaon and Nuh districts.

He said in a statement after returning from a one-day trip to the UAE.

This project will be spread across 10,000 acres of land.

Currently, the largest curated safari park outside Africa is situated in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates in an area of about 2,000 acres.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...

“The proposed Aravalli park would be five times more this size and it would include a large herpetarium, aviary/ bird park, four zones for big cats, a large area for herbivores, an area for exotic animal birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitors and tourism zones, botanical gardens, biomes, equatorial, tropical, coastal and desert areas too,” Khattar said.

Khattar, accompanied by Union Minister for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, visited the safari park in Sharjah Thursday to take a cue from the facility that was opened in the emirate in February.

Manohar Lal Khattar said that developing jungle safari would help in preserving the mountain range and also create ample employment opportunities for the local people. (Pics released by state government)

“The NCR region of Haryana has immense potential to be developed into a jungle safari.  After the implementation of the Jungle Safari scheme, not only the tourism in the state will get a big boost but also provide ample employment opportunities to the local people. The Jungle Safari project would be a joint venture of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Government of Haryana,” said Khattar, who added that under the scheme, the central government will also provide funds to Haryana for this project.

“An international Expression of Interest (EOI) was floated for the project and two companies with international experience in designing and operating such facilities have been shortlisted. The companies will now compete in an international design competition for the designing, overseeing, and operating of the park,” Haryana CM Khattar said.

Advertisement

A body called ‘Aravali Foundation’ will be set up to manage the project. The Central Zoo Authority has done an evaluation study of the area and has agreed upon the technical feasibility of setting up such a park.

Khattar said that developing jungle safari would help in preserving the mountain range and also create ample employment opportunities for the local people as a large number of people from Delhi and adjoining areas would come here for tourism. The villagers in the surrounding areas will benefit from the Homestay Policy, the CM added.

More from Chandigarh

The Aravali mountain range is home to many species of birds, wild animals, butterflies, etc. According to a survey, the habitat houses 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic animals and reptiles and 57 species of butterflies.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 05:45:41 pm
Next Story

Army soldiers sing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ for Rajnath Singh at Assam military station. Watch

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement