World Wetlands Day: Fourth consecutive ‘Beas Beda Yatra’ held at Harike Wetland

A traditional boat journey — ‘Beda Beas Yatra’ — on the waters of Beas river was held for the fourth consecutive year on Monday at Punjab’s Harike Pattan Wetland, to mark the World Wetlands Day.

This annual event aims to spread awareness on the pollution in Sutlej river, ecology of rivers and a need to protect wetlands from degradation.

Harike Pattan Wetland — largest man-made wetland in Northern India, located on the borders of Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts, witnesses the confluence of the state’s two rivers, Beas and Sutlej.

Organised by people-led groups such as Bhoomitra, PAHAL and Public Action Committee (PAC) Mattewara, the Beas Beda Yatra connects water protection, wetland ecology, culture and public health. The event included a boat ride, nature walk, migratory bird observation, music and open discussions on water quality, rivers and wetlands.