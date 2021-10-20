World Osteoporosis Day: PGI’s Department of Endocrinology develops country’s first osteoporosis registry

In an attempt to strengthen collaboration in the field of osteoporosis in the country, the country’s first national online osteoporosis registry, the Osteoporosis Registry of India (ORI) has been developed by PGIMER’s Department of Endocrinology, ahead of World Osteoporosis Day which falls on October 20.

The registry (opregistryindia.com) will be managed by Dr Rimesh Pal, Assistant Professor, Department of Endocrinology, PGI. Physicians, endocrinologists, orthopedics, and gynecologists all over the country, looking after patients with osteoporosis can be a part of the ORI.

Prof. Sanjay Bhadada, Head, Department of Endocrinology, PGI, said, “Despite the huge disease burden, awareness of osteoporosis continues to be low in India, with surveys indicating that only 10–15 percent of Indians are aware of the disease. An estimated 230 million women above the age of 50 suffer from osteoporosis in India. Besides, only 20 percent of patients with osteoporosis are diagnosed and treated in India with a gap in the diagnosis and management ever increasing.”

“A door-to-door questionnaire-based community survey conducted by the department in six sectors in Chandigarh involving 4,285 residents had revealed that 3.6 percent self-reported fragility fractures. Similarly, another survey titled ‘The Chandigarh Urban Bone Epidemiological Study’ (CUBES) had estimated that the prevalence of osteoporosis in Chandigarh was 18 percent and 25 percent in men and women, respectively,” stated Prof Bhadada.

He also talked about the magnitude and relevance of correct information regarding osteoporosis based on the study conducted by the department.

Elaborating about the initiatives undertaken by the department, Prof Bhadada said that “this will ensure a large database of patients with osteoporosis which will help us estimate the national burden of the disease and conduct and promote research in the field of osteoporosis.”

Prof. Bhadada also shared that the department has set up a specialised Osteoporosis and Metabolic Bone Disorder Clinic (OPMBD), which will also be a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. It will be held on the first Tuesday of every month starting from November 2, 2021, at the New OPD of PGI.

This clinic, he added, will ensure dedicated and comprehensive care of patients with osteoporosis in terms of diagnosis, treatment, and ensure regular follow-up.

“Osteoporosis is a major public health problem worldwide and in India. Nearly 30 percent of all postmenopausal women have osteoporosis. In simple terms, osteoporosis means weak bones. It increases the risk of low trauma fractures, notably, hip, radius, and spine fractures. Hip fractures portend a poor prognosis with a five-year survival comparable to certain malignancies like breast and thyroid cancers,” shared Prof.Bhadada.