World Organ Donation Day 2022 PGI honours 17 families for impacting 66 lives

Observing World Organ Donation Day, the Department of Hospital Administration, PGI, in collaboration with National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) and (Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization) ROTTO (North) inaugurated a two-day National Deceased Organ Donation workshop.

Over 400 delegates from the medical fraternity and civil society across the region participated in the event, held here at Bhargava Auditorium, PGI, Saturday.

It was an emotional moment with everyone giving a standing ovation during the inaugural session as 17 donor families were honoured for their exemplary gesture amid their own tragedy, that impacted 66 lives, including giving a second lease of life to 42 organ failure patients and restoring the sight of 24 corneal blind patients through organ and tissue transplantation at PGI.

The families honoured on the occasion included those of donors Priya (13) from Chandigarh, Poonam Rani (32) from district Fazilka, Gurjot Singh (5) from Barnala, Yash Pandey (20) from Ludhiana, Ajay Kumar (23) from Jalandhar, Ababat Kaur Sandhu (39 days) from Amritsar, Raja Singh (23) from Ferozepur, Ajayesh (35) from Roopnagar, Jarnail Deen of (60) from Malerkotla from Punjab.

The donors from Himachal Pradesh included Nisha Thakur (43) from Mandi, Mohan Singh (38) from Solan, Layak Ram (55) from Sirmour, Geeta Devi (47) from Mandi, Nisha Thakur (62) from Solan, Vishal (18) and Dharmi Devi (75) from Kangra, along with Amit (27) from Kalka, Panchkula.

Chief guest on the occasion Dr Rajneesh Sahai, Director, NOTTO, said, “The spirit behind observance of World Organ Donation Day is to disseminate correct information to promote the noble cause of organ donation. There cannot anything more motivational than the presence of braveheart donor families.”

