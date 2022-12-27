The world needs more classical rockstars, collabs & dialogue on mental health, says sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma 

REELS can be annoyingly addictive, but once in a while, there comes a masterpiece that has the power to arrest your attention and fill you with an inescapable desire of wanting more.

Roslyn fired that desire, and a click later, we found ourselves tuning into mesmerizing stringed compositions on Sitar by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. In the distasteful din of remixes, this was a refreshing sound of music. So when he came to Chandigarh for a performance at the Upstairs Club, Bella Vista Panchkula recently, our seats were booked. For Rishab, who is touring seven cities under ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ organised by HSBC, this series of recitals is special.

“The world is going through a mental health crisis; and it’s worse post pandemic. I want to highlight the importance of mental health through my music,” says the 24-year-old who as a ritual, opens his concert with meditation exercises while encouraging the audience to share their stories. He is honest about his own experience too, the loss of his ‘third parent’ – his grandfather, the illustrious Rikhiram Sharma, the depression that followed, the anxiety during the pandemic, and how music proved to be the antidote.

“Classical musicians rarely talk about mental health. I remember coping with bad days at school by playing the sitar till I had vented all the stress. Raga Chikitsa exists. Musical therapy helps. The navarasa evokes all nine emotions,” says Rishab. When he moved to the US for higher education in 2012, sitar took a back seat till he picked it up again as part of his therapy.

“It rescued me, revived me, and today, my sitar is my voice,” says Rishab, who feels his music and dialogue on mental health is his way of giving back to the community.

The last and youngest disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar, the first Indian to perform for a 65,000 plus crowd at ‘Howdy Modi’ during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Texas, USA in 2019, and deliver a historical recital at the White House on Diwali (2022) only after they graciously met his “request of setting up a stage, proper sound system and invitation to his family”, Rishab shared how he was forbidden to touch the ‘sacred sitar’, rendering it all the more desirous.

“My elder brother, Mukul was being trained in sitar, while my father, Sanjay Rikhiram, also my first guru and music instruments’ innovator who has 13 patents to his name, steered me towards vocals, other instruments like the tabla, and guitar,” says Rishab, who is the fourth generation of the reputed Rikhiram family of luthiers. It was at age 8, when Rishab’s love for sitar shined.

A sitar made its way back to the Rikhiram shop in Gol Market, New Delhi for repair and he convinced his father to let him play. The second he held the instrument, music flowed – he was a natural. He made his stage debut at age 10 in 2011, where, impressed by his performance, Sitar Maestro Pt. Ravi Shankar took him under his guidance. “Guruji was 90 years old, and he would get impatient and restless…I don’t have time, learn as much as you can from me, he would say. But as a friend, he was extremely warm and open minded.”

One of the most important lessons learnt from him was bringing a ‘humanness to the sitar sound’. Although Rishab continued his sitar training under Pt. Parimal Sadaphal after Pandit Ravi Shankar’s demise, their shop was a training ground in itself. “All the maestros who have walked through its doors have shared valuable gyan. I consider myself a bouquet of all gharanas.”

A music producer and recording engineer who lives for simple pleasures, musical experiences, travel and collaborations, Rishab strongly feels the ‘world needs classical rockstars’ to preserve and revive the love for classical music. “And to prove to the world that it can be a financially sound profession too,” Rishab, as he views the world through the lens of classical music, balances it with sound economics by collaborating with artists and accentuating the sitar’s ‘harmonically rich and stimulating sound’. “Collaborations open new dimensions. Even the sitar exploded on the international scene when Pandit Ravi Shankar collaborated with the Beatles.”

From starting the first Indian instrumental orchestra in his school (DPS RK Puram, New Delhi), running the Rikhiram School of Music in New York along with his father to collaborating with his mother Manjul Sharma for bhajans, artists like UK based drummer Yusuf Daves, pianist Syml, and Mira Kapoor on the piano (actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife), Rishab has been on an experimental curve.

His approach to music, like life, is fluid. “I do not bind myself to anything. Reality is greater than any manifestation.” His compositions, like Roslyn (inspired by his neighbourhood in New York), Chanakya and ‘I wanted to leave’ from his latest EP Sitar & Chill, are soothing, hypnotic, and transport you to another realm.

While the West encouraged him to explore more, being there made him realise how layered and comprehensive Indian culture is. On the insistence of his friends, he started posting his sitar videos on social media, a platform he once found ‘dikhawati’. Not only did it turn out to be therapeutic, a community grew as part of his music for mental wellbeing.

Rishab now hopes to play in pubs and clubs, and bring wellness and harmony there. He also hopes to collaborate with Diljit Dosanjh and Drake. Meanwhile, he is shooting a documentary of the tour, and working on a new sitar, “electric, visually appealing and more responsive to music”.