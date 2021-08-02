World Lung Cancer Day: ‘Exposure to air pollution, particularly of biomass fuel, kerosene, can damage lungs’

In observance of World Lung Cancer Day, doctors at Fortis Hospital Mohali, led by Dr Digambar Behera, Director, Pulmonary Medicine, sensitised the public around the causes of lung cancer, the possible symptoms and importance of early detection and treatment, Sunday.

Dr Behera said, “One of the main causes of lung cancer is tobacco use which can harm the lung tissue and affect the person’s ability to inhale oxygen. Tobacco smoke contains carbon monoxide which can limit oxygen in blood, thereby reducing its delivery to organs. People of over 50 years age who regularly smoke must get a chest X-ray done every year. Passive smokers are also at risk. People who are exposed to high levels of radiation, arsenic, chromium, nickel, copper, asbestos also have high chances of developing lung cancer. Exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution, particularly biomass fuel and kerosene, can damage the lungs.”

SYMPTOMS: The symptoms for lung cancer include cough, blood in sputum, chest pain, fever, weakness, fatigue, malaise, loss of appetite and weight loss.

DIAGNOSIS: It can be diagnosed through a lab test, PET/CT scan and EBUS. A bronchoscopy is conducted biopsy is done, fine needle aspiration cytology and examination of lung fluid also confirm primary site of cancer. Pathological tests help diagnose the type of cancer and the line of treatment.

TREATMENT: It primarily comprises surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy.