World Heart Day, Most risk factors in cardiac illness preventable: PGI doctor

Most of the risk factors in cardiac illness are preventable, a doctor from PGIMER’s cardiology department said on the eve of World Heart Day on September 29.

The department of cardiology under the leadership of Prof Yash Paul Sharma (Head, Cardiology, Advanced Cardiac Centre) is organising a symposium and educative session on this day at the Advanced Cardiac Centre, PGI.

The theme of this year’s World Heart Day is “Use Heart to Connect/Connect to Protect” to utilise digital technology and telemedicine/telecardiology for management of patients with cardiac illness. This is most relevant in the present times of COVID pandemic which has sensitised us to the importance of tele-health in the future, Prof Sharma said.

The discussion will focus on the health of cardiac patients in the present times.

The important risk factors for coronary artery disease include smoking, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, lack of activity, less intake of fibres, psychosocial stress, sleep deprivation, etc.

Professor Sharma said that “management of these risk factors becomes important in the present era as Covid itself is a risk factor for premature coronary artery disease, subclinical myocarditis, and endothelial dysfunction which is a precursor of atherosclerosis”.

He specified that the seroprevalence surveys have shown very high positivity rates in the population. Meaning thereby the majority of the population may have had symptomatic or asymptomatic COVID infection. The COVID infection may precipitate cardiac events in patients with risk factors. It becomes an important duty of all individuals to take care of their health by reducing the risk factors and controlling co-morbid diseases, he said.

“The patients who have undergone valve replacement and are on blood thinners should keep their INR (test done to see the efficacy of oral anticoagulant which prevent clot formation on the metallic valve) near the upper limit of the recommended range. Our observation has shown that patients with metallic valves and coronary stents are presenting in the emergency with stuck valves (valve malfunction because of clot formation) and stent thrombosis which can be avoided by taking the prescribed drugs. Adequate hydration and a nutritious diet should also be ensured. Patients with heart failure, rhythm disturbances like atrial fibrillation etc, deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary thromboembolism should also be on regular check-up and be on blood thinner as per their treatment plan,” he said.