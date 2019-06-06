World environment day: ‘It is your duty to manage your waste,’ says Chandigarh’s waste management evangelist

Written by Maheep Dhanoa

Advertising

Chandigarh witnessed one of the most furious storms of this year earlier this week that uprooted 27 trees and numerous poles in the city, besides leaving its residents without power and water supply for over 12 hours.

Two years ago, life in Tricity came to a grinding halt on August 21 following heavy rainfall that lasted two hours and flooded the three sister cities.

With the city increasingly facing such environmental hazards, Jyoti Arora, a waste management evangelist, is taking it upon herself to educate citizens about steps they can take towards a greener, cleaner and more sustainable future.

Advertising

By preaching segregation of waste and composting through workshops and lectures, Jyoti is building a more environmentally positive attitude among others. On the occasion of World Environment Day, she gives a few tips on how each one of us can do our bit for the environment

Buy local

Arora says, “Being an instant gratification society, we generate a lot of waste.” The imported mangoes or apples we get in off-season require a lot of packaging that contributes to waste. She encourages children to buy their biscuits from a local bakery as the packaging and use of plastic for packaging will be less.

Follow the three R’s

Reduce, reuse, recycle. Be mindful of the waste you are creating through what you buy and manage that waste. “Dry waste is a source of income for thousands of people. If one understands this concept, they will be able to contribute a lot,” Arora says.

Segregate and compost your waste

Arora says, “We do not have the resources to completely get rid of this problem. All countries with resources have made it mandatory for individuals to take care of their waste. It is your duty to manage your waste and not the Municipal Corporation’s.”